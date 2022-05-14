UrduPoint.com

Trauma Patients With Covid At 6 Times High Death Risk: Study

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Trauma patients with Covid at 6 times high death risk: Study

Covid-19 positive patients with traumatic injuries, such as from car crashes, falls or other accidents, or those who were victims of violent injuries such as gunshots and stabbings, are six times more at risk of death and complication than such patients without the deadly infectious disease, research shows

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Covid-19 positive patients with traumatic injuries, such as from car crashes, falls or other accidents, or those who were victims of violent injuries such as gunshots and stabbings, are six times more at risk of death and complication than such patients without the deadly infectious disease, research shows.

The study, by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania in the US, showed that Covid positive patients also demonstrated double the likelihood of complications such as venous thromboembolism, renal failure, need for intubation, and unplanned ICU admission, as well as more than five times the odds of pulmonary complications. These risks were even greater in patients over age 65.

"Covid-19 had the largest impact on patients whose injuries were relatively minor, and who we would have otherwise expected to do well," said lead author Elinore Kaufman, Assistant Professor at the varsity's Perelman school of Medicine.

"Our findings underscore how important it is for hospitals to consistently test admitted patients, so that providers can be aware of this additional risk and treat patients with extra care and vigilance," Kaufman added.

For the study, published in The Journal of Trauma and Acute Surgery, the team conducted a retrospective study of 15,550 patients admitted to Pennsylvania trauma centers from March 21 to July 31, 2020, Medical Daily reported .

Of the 15,550 patients, 8,170 were tested for the virus, and 219 tested positive. During this period, the researchers found that rates of testing increased over time, from 34 per cent in April 2020 to 56 per cent in July.

"First, we need to investigate how to best care for these high-risk patients, and establish standard protocols to minimise risks," said senior author Niels D. Martin, chief of Surgical Critical Care and an associate professor in the division of Trauma, Surgical Critical Care and Emergency Surgery.

"Second, we need more data on the risks associated with patients who present symptoms of Covid, versus those who are asymptomatic, so we can administer proven treatments appropriately and increase the likelihood of survival with minimal complications," Martin said.

Related Topics

Car Lead March April July 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

Sherry Rehman for immediate measures to deal with ..

Sherry Rehman for immediate measures to deal with effects of climate change

25 seconds ago
 AJK minister expresses condolence over demise of U ..

AJK minister expresses condolence over demise of UAE President

27 seconds ago
 Government taking decision in keeping Public inter ..

Government taking decision in keeping Public interests at top priority: Senator ..

28 seconds ago
 Bagnaia takes French MotoGP pole with Le Mans lap ..

Bagnaia takes French MotoGP pole with Le Mans lap record

32 seconds ago
 SSP emphasizes on role of senior police officials ..

SSP emphasizes on role of senior police officials in crime fighting

3 minutes ago
 Belgian De Gendt rolls back the years with Giro st ..

Belgian De Gendt rolls back the years with Giro stage eight win

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.