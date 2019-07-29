Trauma,Kidney center to be established at THQ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOSHERA V ARKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Medical Superintendent Dr Irfan Riaz here on Monday expressed that Trauma and Kidney center would be established very soon at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Noshera Varkan.

Talking to media, he said the Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Naila Baqir has been issued the directives in this regard.

He said that all basic health facilities would be available at THQ as incumbent government is paying attention on health sector and specially the backward areas of the country.

The funds had been approved for this project.

