Travel Advisory: Pakistan restricts travel from Cat C countries as Covid-19 spikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Amidst a spike in the Covid-19 cases, being dubbed as the third wave of the deadly pandemic, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority Saturday again updated its travel advisory for international travelers restricting travel from Category C countries.

The Civil Aviation Authority modified the list of the countries placed in Categories A, B, and C for all international passengers, or all those arriving on chartered private aircraft flights. A CAA letter available with the APP said the Revised Categorized Country List would be effective from March 23, 2021, 0001 hours and will be effective up to April 05, 2021.

Category A countries: (20) includes; Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mauritania, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Trinidad and Tobago, Tajikistan, and Vietnam.

International travelers from Category A countries can travel to Pakistan and do not require a Covid19 PCR Test to enter the country.

Category B includes all those countries not included in either Category A or C, fall in Category B.

Travelers from all these countries require a Covid19 PCR Test before the commencement of travel to enter Pakistan, and it should not be more than 72 hours old, the CAA instructions say.

Category C countries: (12) includes; Botswana, Brazil, Colombia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia.

The CAA says international travel from Category C countries has been restricted and will only be allowed as per guidelines of the NCOC.

It pointed that the Travel Restrictions on Inbound Travel to Pakistan from Category C Countries conveyed vide its earlier letter of January 29, 2021, would also continue to remain effective until April 05, 2021.

Only those travelers from Category-C countries will be allowed to travel to Pakistan; who have a negative PCR Test Certification, conducted 72 hours prior to commencement of travel.

In addition, these passengers also need to be; Pakistani passport holders with a valid visa from Cat-C country, Pakistani NICOP holder, Pakistan Origin Cardholder, Diplomatic Passport holder of Cat-C country, and their families.