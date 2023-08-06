Travel agent held over Umrah fraud

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad Region claimed on Sunday to have arrested a travel agent for getting money fraudulently from people under low cost Umrah package.

A spokesman for the FIA said here on Sunday that Umar Mehmood was running Bab-e-Noor Travel Company and he extorted millions of rupees from citizens under cheap Umra package.

The accused neither sent the people to the holy land for performing Umrah nor returned their money.

On the complaints, the FIA team headed by Sub Inspector (SI) Ajmal Hussain conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

The accused was locked behind bars and further investigation wasunderway.