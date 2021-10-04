Travel agents delegation calls on Governor

A delegation of travel agents led by President of All Umrah Group Balochistan Naeem Ahmed called on Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha here at Governor House on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of travel agents led by President of All Umrah Group Balochistan Naeem Ahmed called on Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha here at Governor House on Monday.

On this occasion, the governor said that the government was aware of the problems and difficulties faced by all traders and businessmen in the province.

The businesses and commercial activities had been closed due to the COVID-19 which also affected the business community in Balochistan, he noted.

He also hoped that things were slowly improving with the passage of time.

The delegation apprised the governor about the problems and difficulties of Umrah travel agents. The governor listened to their concerns and assured all possible cooperation for their solution.