Travel alert: Motorway M3 to be closed from Sharqpur to Nankana on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A 500 KV electricity wire installation is set to take place on Motorway M3 which will result in the closure of the motorway for all types of traffic from Sharqpur to Nankana on March 21 (Tuesday).

The closure will be in effect from 8 am to 5 pm, said a press release issued by National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

Passengers travelling from Lahore to Multan will be affected by the closure and will be diverted to GT Road from the Sharqpur Interchange. Similarly, those travelling from Multan to Lahore will be diverted to GT Road from the Nankana Interchange.

In anticipation of the closure, a special briefing has been given to drivers of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers to use GT Road from Lahore to Multan.

Individuals seeking more information regarding the closure and alternate routes can contact the helpline at 130.

This development is significant as the installation of the 500 kV electricity wire will improve the reliability and stability of the electricity transmission network. However, it will result in temporary inconvenience for motorists travelling on the Motorway M3.