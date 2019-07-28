Travel eye software to help capture suspects in Punjab

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The travel eye software has been installed at bus and railway stations.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 28th July, 2019) A travel eye software has been developed for people declared as fugitives.

The travel eye software will tighten the noose around fugitives in Punjab. The travel eye software has been installed at bus and railway stations.

The CNIC number of each person buying a ticket will be added in the system. The system will immediately identify the name and CNIC number of a fugitive person.

The data of round one lac fugitives has been collected in Punjab in one month while over 15 such wanted persons have already been arrested with the help of the system.

The travel eye is using the same software as hotel eye.

Police said that the software will help update the record of passengers and will help capture the fugitives.

The administration concerned will inform the police when the fugitive’s name and ID card number is identified by the software.

The system will be monitored from IG office while report on the software is being taken from each district.