Travel Fares Reduced By 5% After Fuel Prices Cut
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A meeting regarding the fares policy was held in the chair Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Friday and decided to reduced transport fares by 5% in the garrison city.
The Secretary Transport Authority was also present in the meeting.
The deputy commissioner directed the relevant officials to ensure the displaying new fare lists on main bus stops by the transporters.
"Strict implementation of newly fixed fares should be ensured", he said and further directed that the transport authority should check the vehicles and inquire about the fare from the passengers. Take strict actions against violation. He said that no one would be let rob the pockets of the citizens.
