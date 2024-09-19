Open Menu

Travel Fares Reduced By 5% After Fuel Prices Cut

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Travel fares reduced by 5% after fuel prices cut

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A meeting regarding the fares policy was held in the chair Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Friday and decided to reduced transport fares by 5% in the garrison city.

The Secretary Transport Authority was also present in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner directed the relevant officials to ensure the displaying new fare lists on main bus stops by the transporters.

"Strict implementation of newly fixed fares should be ensured", he said and further directed that the transport authority should check the vehicles and inquire about the fare from the passengers. Take strict actions against violation. He said that no one would be let rob the pockets of the citizens.

Related Topics

Vehicles From

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

6 minutes ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

3 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

6 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

7 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

7 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan