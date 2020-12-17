Travel Insurance facility to be launched in inter-city transport services in Sindh:Minister

Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Syed Owais Qadir Shah on Thursday said that the Travel Insurance facility would be launched in Sindh, to cover the passengers and drivers of inter-city passenger transport services, after appropriate legislation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Syed Owais Qadir Shah on Thursday said that the Travel Insurance facility would be launched in Sindh, to cover the passengers and drivers of inter-city passenger transport services, after appropriate legislation.

He said this while addressing as a chief guest to the participants of Travel Insurance Awareness Program organized under strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), by the PES Technologies here.

The Sindh Transport Minister said that no insurance cover is available the moment to cover the passengers, drivers, cleaners, bus-hostesses in the passenger transport services, which, he said, is need of the hour. We had witnessed losses of lives and properties in the road accidents in the past, but no system was in-place to provide financial assistance to the affected persons or parties, he added.

Speaking about background of the proposed Travel Insurance Program, the Minister termed the Program as an excellent one to facilitate the affected ones and said that this idea first floated by the CEO of PES Technologies Zeeshan Khan Niazi.

Owais Qadir advised the Transporters to cooperate with the Government of Sindh and the PES Technologies to further improve it and ensure its practical implementation. This program is in the interest of the people, he observed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh Secretary Transport, Shariq Ahmed appreciated the PES Technologies for the proposed Travel Insurance Program and said this is a new initiative through which an excellent facility would be availed by paying a small premium of Rs 10 and Rs 20, respectively.

Shariq Ahmed said that the utilization of e-solution in the proposed Travel Insurance Program is an excellent step to make it efficient, reliable and transparent.

In his welcome address, the CEO of PES Technologies, Zeeshan Khan Niazi briefed the participants about the salient features of the proposed Travel Insurance Program.

He said that a premium of Rs 10 and Rs 20, will be paid by the passengers of inter-city, in addition to the charges of their tickets to avail this facility and in case of any accidental loss, the insurance amount will be paid immediately, with in two days. The staffers of the buses like drivers, cleaners and bus hostesses will be provided free of cost life-time travel insurance cover, he said.

An amount of Rs 500,000 will be paid in case of death of the passenger while equal amount will be paid in case of loss of one or both legs or one or both eyes, he noted.

He said that the e-ticketing system will be used in the Travel Insurance program and free installation and necessary equipment, technical support, internet facilities would be provided by the PES Technologies at the facilitation centers.

Zeeshan Khan Niazi said that the staffers of the PES Technologies would also create awareness among the passengers about the importance of this initiative, at the terminals.

Presenting vote of thanks, the Managing Director PES Technologies, Wasif Ayub briefing the gathering about the technical features of the proposed Travel Insurance program, said that it works under collaborative software making it more user-friendly and efficient.

Large number of transporters and representatives of transporters organizations were also present on the occasion.