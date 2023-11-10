Travel Mart Mela concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The biggest-ever tourism event, 'Travel Mart Mela' has concluded in London and Special Assistant to PM on Tourism Syed Wasi Ahmad Fatimi appreciated efforts of Pakistani embassy in London for setting up Pakistan Pavilion at the show.

According to a press release, issued here on Friday, tourism of Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and other provinces of Pakistan had been introduced at the Pakistan Pavilion at the travel Mart Mela.

Syed Wasi Ahmad informed the participants in the Mela about Pakistan's tourism heritage and beautiful tourism places.

Tour operators and officials at the Mela were provided information about the facilities being provided by the government to tourists.