Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 3th Jul, 2024) Muhammad Zunair,In the heart of Faisalabad lives an extraordinary young entrepreneur known affectionately as "Beeray." His journey from humble beginnings to becoming the founder of Pakistan 's leading tourism company , Travel with Zunair (TWZ), is a story of perseverance, passion, and unwavering faith in one's dreams.

Zunair was born in Faisalabad, and he has always loved his country deeply, being from a strong Islamic background. He only went up to class 5 but instead decided to memorize the holy Quran, showing commitment and self-discipline that would help shape his future life challenges.

The journey of Zunair into the world of tourism can be traced back to modest beginnings. His job at Niagara Textile Mills as a table checker in Faisalabad triggered curiosity about different places on earth after receiving his first salary, which led him into the Naran Valley, where love for exploration and adventure ignited within him.

Despite initial doubts raised by family members regarding choosing it as a profession due to the low levels of income generation associated with such careers at that time in this country, Javed (his mentor), who never stopped believing until the end result came out successful, also became an inspiration for many others along with perseverance.

Travel with Zunair (TWZ), founded in 2020, is a testament to Zunair’s hard work and dedication. Under capital, logistical challenges are faced, which should have hindered its establishment, but through his innovation, dynamism, and relentless effort, this company has grown into what it is today: a leading travel agency in Pakistan that provides unmatched experiences for tourists domestically as well as internationally.

Nevertheless, Zunair’s business acumen did not rest on tourism alone. He also set up Lodenza Store, which is a thriving shoe enterprise, and engaged in dry food commodity trading as well as selling Shilajit, thus widening his scope of business operations.

His dedication to promoting halal standards during tours that cater only to married couples demonstrates how much he is committed to practicing Islamic teachings throughout all spheres of life, even at work.

Beyond his business success, Zunair is driven by a desire to give back to his community and country. During times of crisis, such as devastating floods, Zunair has extended a helping hand, embodying compassion and solidarity.

His efforts have created employment opportunities for many and provided much-needed support during difficult times. Reflecting on the journey he has taken, Zunair feels thankful for every opportunity that he has had but does not intend to stop now.

Zunair trusts that better things are coming, and his faith is what keeps him going. He wants to be remembered as a person who brought a smile to the faces of others by being optimistic and positive while inspiring them through service, thus showing the world all the good things about Pakistan.

Muhammad Zunair's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and unwavering faith. From humble beginnings to the helm of TWZ and Lodenza Store, Zunair has embraced every challenge with dedication and determination.

His story serves as an inspiration to all, proving that with hard work and belief in oneself, anything is possible.