Traveling Ban Without Vaccination On Motorway After September 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:01 PM

Traveling ban without vaccination on motorway after September 15

Traveling without corona vaccination has been prohibited on motorways after September 15, said Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Faisalabad Muhammad Sarwar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Traveling without corona vaccination has been prohibited on motorways after September 15, said Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Faisalabad Muhammad Sarwar.

In a statement , he said that national highways will also be banned after September 30 for those commuters who will travel without anti corona vaccination after September 30, 2021.

All transporters and drivers have been issued direction to avoid booking and boarding of those passengers who have not vaccination certificates, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them as well as against the travelers, he added.

