Traveling To Holy Destinations Economical Due To Launching Of A Ferry Service

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:10 PM

The traveling to the holy destinations for performing Hajj and Umrah would become economical with launching of a ferry service or passenger ships at all possible destinations across the world

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The traveling to the holy destinations for performing Hajj and Umrah would become economical with launching of a ferry service or passenger ships at all possible destinations across the world.

The potential for starting a ferry service in Pakistan has been felt for quite some time, an official of Ministry of Maritime Affairs told APP on Monday.

The present government recently approved the Maritime Ministry's initiative in pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of blue economy.

He said that all necessary facilities including immigration and customs would be provided at ports.

He said that the ministry had prepared a feasibility study and working on the project, adding that all the concerned departments and stakeholders would be taken into confidence.

He said that water transportation's potential advantages through ferry services were established and shared worldwide, particularly in various European countries.

In the regional countries, there were established ferry operators running on various routes successfully. Moreover, providing an alternate water route amongst Port Qasim, Gwadar and Karachi has good potential.

"The ferry terminals at Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Gwadar Port would be established by the respective port authorities, replicating all the operational facilities related to security, immigration and customs of any international airport country in collaboration with other ministries" he added.

