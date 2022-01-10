UrduPoint.com

Travelling Restrictions For Murree Roads To Continue For Further 24 Hours: Sheikh

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that the ban on using roads for Murree and Galiyat by tourists would continue for further 24 hours

In a statement, he said that the citizens of Murree and adjacent areas would only be allowed to travel on these roads.

He said that the situation of Murree and Galiyat was being monitored on a regular basis.

He said that any decision to allow movement to Murree and Galiyat would be made while considering the latest situation.

