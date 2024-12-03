Travelling Solo Exhibition "A Flight Of Two Half Birds" Opens At PNCA
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A thought-provoking Travelling solo exhibition, "A Flight of Two Half Birds," by renowned Pakistani-Irish artist Amna Walayat opened at the National Art Gallery of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday.
The exhibition, exploring the themes of displacement, migration, and identity, will run until December 06.
Renowned visual artist and cultural icon, Jamal Shah inaugurated the exhibition along with Director General PNCA, M. Ayoub Jamali.
The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished audience, including prominent artists, scholars, diplomats, and art enthusiasts.
Jamal Shah praised Amna's work, emphasizing its emotional depth and relevance to contemporary global issues.
"Amna Walayat’s work is a testament to the resilience and creativity of artists who navigate complex personal and cultural narratives. Her ability to convey the anguish and hope of displacement through the timeless medium of miniature painting is remarkable. This exhibition not only sheds light on the challenges faced by migrants and expatriates but also serves as a bridge to foster empathy and understanding in a divided world."
"A Flight of Two Half Birds" is an evocative exploration of the dualities faced by displaced individuals, drawing on Walayat’s own experiences as an Eastern Muslim woman and migrant artist.
Using Indo-Persian miniature painting techniques, her works incorporate powerful symbolism—such as butterflies, boats, and tulips—to convey themes of longing, resilience, and adaptation.
The title, inspired by the urdu phrase "Half Teetar, Half Batir," reflects the fragmented identity experienced by those living between two worlds.
The exhibition also draws connections to historical and literary figures, including poets Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Bahadur Shah Zafar, whose works on exile and displacement resonate deeply with the themes explored in Walayat’s art.
The exhibition has previously been showcased at major venues in Ireland, including the Garden International in Limerick, Sirius Art Center in Cork, and The Dock Art Center, as part of the 40th EVA International Platform Commission. Before arriving in Islamabad, it received widespread acclaim in Lahore at ArtSoch Contemporary.
The event was very well attended by luminaries, including representatives of the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, faculty members from leading art institutions, and prominent figures from Pakistan’s art community.
PNCA invites art enthusiasts, students, and the general public to experience this remarkable exhibition, which serves as a poignant reminder of the shared human quest for identity, belonging, and compassion.
As part of the exhibition programming, Amna Walayat will host an Artist Talk on December 04 in the PNCA Auditorium. This session will offer attendees an exclusive insight into her creative process, thematic inspirations, and the symbolism within her art.
