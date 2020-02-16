UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Travelling To Pakistan To Express Gratitude For Consistent Peacekeeping Efforts

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:20 AM

Travelling to Pakistan to express gratitude for consistent peacekeeping efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres Sunday while lauding Pakistan's contribution to worldwide peacekeeping efforts said he was visiting the country to express his gratitude to the people.

On his way to Pakistan on a four-day visit from February 16 to 19, the UN chief took to Twitter and said, "Pakistan is one of the most consistent and reliable contributors to the United Nation's peacekeeping efforts around the world." "I am travelling to Pakistan, where I plan to express my gratitude to the people #ServingForPeace," he remarked.

The UN chief has arrived here on a four-day visit mainly to attend an international conference on "International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity" wherein he would also deliver a keynote address.

Besides meeting the prime minister, president and foreign minister, Antonio Guterres would also pay a visit to Lahore and travel to holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Twitter Visit February Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

2 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

2 hours ago

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for C ..

3 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a messa ..

3 hours ago

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterda ..

3 hours ago

Chairman Senate grieved over sad demise of Naeem u ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.