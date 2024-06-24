Travelogue Of Dr Fasihuddin Published
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The travelogue Zooq-e-Perwaz (The Delight of Journey), of senior police officer and well-known author and researcher Dr. Fasihuddin (PSP) has been published by Progressive publishers Lahore.
The book is an account of his foreign visits to almost fifty international conferences and seminars across the globe, said a press release issued here on Monday.
The book is reviewed by scholars like Prof. Tajuddin Tajwar and Prof. Ishaque Wardag and has been praised by scholars across the country.
Dr. Fasihuddin, who is also , founder of Research library Peshawar and President of Pakistan Society of Criminology is famous for his literary contribution to urdu and Pashto literature and criminology and policing sciences.
The book is a trend-setter in the field of writing travelogue as it encompasses the major period of war on terror from 2005 to 2019. It will be of great interest to writers, analysts and aspirants of CSS, PMS and other competitive examinations.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two held, 7 motorcycles seized10 seconds ago
-
Three arrested13 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 4,000kg substandard pickle10 minutes ago
-
Federal Tax Ombudsman officers hold session with Edwardes College students, faculty10 minutes ago
-
KP govt to encourage transporters in tourism sector: Advisor Tourism10 minutes ago
-
CM directs to make rehabilitation centres functional for recovery of drug addicts10 minutes ago
-
34 arrested in search operation in Kohat10 minutes ago
-
01 killed, another injured after dacoits open fire10 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews security situation in city30 minutes ago
-
CM reviews Maryam Ki Dastak, Mobile application initiative30 minutes ago
-
Shoro assures prompt action to restore Water Supply40 minutes ago
-
Leave of senior doctors banned at LGH40 minutes ago