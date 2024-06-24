Travelogue of Dr Fasihuddin published

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The travelogue Zooq-e-Perwaz (The Delight of Journey), of senior police officer and well-known author and researcher Dr. Fasihuddin (PSP) has been published by Progressive publishers Lahore.

The book is an account of his foreign visits to almost fifty international conferences and seminars across the globe, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The book is reviewed by scholars like Prof. Tajuddin Tajwar and Prof. Ishaque Wardag and has been praised by scholars across the country.

Dr. Fasihuddin, who is also , founder of Research library Peshawar and President of Pakistan Society of Criminology is famous for his literary contribution to urdu and Pashto literature and criminology and policing sciences.

The book is a trend-setter in the field of writing travelogue as it encompasses the major period of war on terror from 2005 to 2019. It will be of great interest to writers, analysts and aspirants of CSS, PMS and other competitive examinations.