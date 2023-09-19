Open Menu

Trawler Held For Illegal Fishing In Pasni

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Trawler held for illegal fishing in Pasni

The Fisheries Department's patrol team, along with the Levies Force, are conducting war-based operations against illegal trawlers and arrested a fishing crew along with fish involved in illegal trawling in the Pasni area of Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The Fisheries Department's patrol team, along with the Levies Force, are conducting war-based operations against illegal trawlers and arrested a fishing crew along with fish involved in illegal trawling in the Pasni area of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Director General of Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khetran confirmed the arrest of the illegal trawler while talking to media persons.

The official further said that the patrolling team of the Department of Fisheries has been working hard for the past several months in order to prevent illegal trawlers in the areas, saying that no one would be allowed to poach them.

He said that such steps are being taken to improve exports, adding that the Fisheries Department is always ready against illegal trawlers.

He said that fishermen should be supported to stop illegal fishing, while an increase in fish production would be possible only by establishing the best discipline in the sea. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Balochistan Exports Pasni Media Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants good relations with all over the wo ..

Pakistan wants good relations with all over the world. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

17 minutes ago
 PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

12 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in a week

12 minutes ago
 FESCO employee electrocuted

FESCO employee electrocuted

4 minutes ago
 SFA suspends kitchen operation of private hospital ..

SFA suspends kitchen operation of private hospital on serious violation of rules ..

4 minutes ago
 Old enmity claims two lives

Old enmity claims two lives

4 minutes ago
Not everything on social media is true: Wasim Akra ..

Not everything on social media is true: Wasim Akram

4 minutes ago
 DG Liu Jinsong meets Gwadar based delegation in Be ..

DG Liu Jinsong meets Gwadar based delegation in Beijing

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

12 minutes ago
 KU declares B.Com results

KU declares B.Com results

1 hour ago
 Sino-Pak mutually beneficial cooperation to benefi ..

Sino-Pak mutually beneficial cooperation to benefit all Pakistani people: Nong R ..

1 hour ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali urges ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali urges business community to work for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan