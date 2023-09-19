Trawler held for illegal fishing in Pasni

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The Fisheries Department's patrol team, along with the Levies Force, are conducting war-based operations against illegal trawlers and arrested a fishing crew along with fish involved in illegal trawling in the Pasni area of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Director General of Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khetran confirmed the arrest of the illegal trawler while talking to media persons.

The official further said that the patrolling team of the Department of Fisheries has been working hard for the past several months in order to prevent illegal trawlers in the areas, saying that no one would be allowed to poach them.

He said that such steps are being taken to improve exports, adding that the Fisheries Department is always ready against illegal trawlers.

He said that fishermen should be supported to stop illegal fishing, while an increase in fish production would be possible only by establishing the best discipline in the sea. Further investigation was underway.