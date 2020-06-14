UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TRDP Provides Livstock Assets To Poor Families Of Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

TRDP provides livstock assets to poor families of Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :In order to strengthen the capacity of poor and destitute people of district to earn livelihood, free livestock assets of 19,10, 784 Rupees have been provided by a Non Government organization (NGO).

According to details Thar deep rural development programme (TRDP) in its continued social activities under national poverty graduates programme have provided financial assistance in the shape of livestock assets amounting Rs19,10 ,784 to 33 poor families of union council pheetapur of Taluka Nangarparkar.

Related Topics

Poor Thar Government

Recent Stories

ADX starts listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global ..

46 minutes ago

Temporary committee to handle impacts of COVID-19 ..

46 minutes ago

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 1,404 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

3 hours ago

MoF successfully launches phase one of &#039;Accru ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.