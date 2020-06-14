TRDP provides livstock assets to poor families of Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :In order to strengthen the capacity of poor and destitute people of district to earn livelihood, free livestock assets of 19,10, 784 Rupees have been provided by a Non Government organization (NGO).

According to details Thar deep rural development programme (TRDP) in its continued social activities under national poverty graduates programme have provided financial assistance in the shape of livestock assets amounting Rs19,10 ,784 to 33 poor families of union council pheetapur of Taluka Nangarparkar.