TRDP & TMF sign MoU to strengthen partnership for Rural Development

Thardeep Rural Development Programme (TRDP) and Thardeep Microfinance Foundation (TMF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their partnership

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Thardeep Rural Development Programme (TRDP) and Thardeep Microfinance Foundation (TMF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their partnership.

The agreement aims to expand program outreach, enhance institutional development, and lay the foundation for a knowledge-based economy.

The partnership will allow both organizations to exchange competencies and skills, driving rural development and microfinance initiatives.

Key figures, including Dr. Khadim Lakhair, Dr. Sono Khangharani, and Allah Nawaz Samoo, attended the signing ceremony.

This collaboration is expected to foster sustainable development and economic growth in rural areas, improving the quality of life for marginalized communities.