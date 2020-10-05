Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif

A case was registered on Monday against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at the Shahdara police station here for 'conspiring' against the country as well as national institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :A case was registered on Monday against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at the Shahdara police station here for 'conspiring' against the country as well as national institutions.

The case was registered by a citizen Badar Rasheed under Section 10 of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (2016), sections 120-A (definition of criminal conspiracy), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (conspiracy to wage war against Pakistan), 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty), 124-A (sedition) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR also nominates party leaders Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others who attended the PML-N's Central Executive Committee and Central Working Committee meetings.

The complainant alleged that in the speeches made on September 20 and October 1, Nawaz Sharif supported the policies of India, so that Pakistan would continue to remain on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 'grey list'.