Treasury assures to consult law department over number of cabinet members

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Shoukat Yousafzai Friday informed the House that point raised by opposition regarding number of cabinet members had been forwarded to KP law department for soliciting suggestions of legal experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Shoukat Yousafzai Friday informed the House that point raised by opposition regarding number of cabinet members had been forwarded to KP law department for soliciting suggestions of legal experts.

He was responding to PPP lawmaker, Ahmad Kundi regarding numbers of provincial cabinet members. Ahmad Kundi said that provincial cabinet has recently been expanded to seventeen ministers but according to Article 30 of the Constitution and considering the total number of legislators in provincial assembly the number of ministers should be 16.

He demanded that one minister should be de-notified so that provincial legislature should be run by prescribed rules and regulation.

Shoukat Yousafzai accepted the stance of Ahmad Kundi and said that matter has been sent to law department as no one is above the law.

He said that the Constitutional objection would be resolved till Monday and suggested opposition to avoid point scoring on the matter.

Law Minister, Fazal Shakoor said that one minister has not assigned portfolio and number of ministers is still sixteen, however, he said that the matter would be dealt according to law.

Earlier, leader of opposition, Akram Khan Durrani and Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party objected over the number of ministers in provincial cabinet. They also questioned the legality of government affairs during the period.

House also paid tribute to Scientists, Politicians, Defence forces on Youm-e-Takbir. PPP lawmaker, Nighat Orakzai that day demands tributes to those who made country invincible and impregnable.

The House also offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Nazim Town III, Abdul Wahab Khalil who died of liver disease.