Treasury, Opposition Agree To Run Assembly Proceedings Smoothly, In Cordial Manners

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The treasury and opposition benches on Friday agreed to run the affairs of the provincial assembly in cordial manners and with consensus.

It was agreed in a meeting held here between a delegation of treasury and opposition wherein the treasury assured to address the grievance of the opposition members through a joint committee.

On the assurance of treasury benches, the opposition members withdrew their cut-motions.

On this occasion, a joint committee comprising Atif Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai, Timur Saleem Jhagra and MPA Akbar Ayub Khan from the treasury benches and Khushdal Khan, Mehmood Batini, Mian Nisar Gul, Shafiq Sher, Aurangzeb Nalota, Nighat Orakzai and Mir Kalam from the opposition was formed.

The treasury and the opposition members pledged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has its own traditions and keeping these traditions in mind, efforts will be made to conduct the proceedings of the Assembly in a cordial manner and they would respect each other.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, speaking in the House said that for the first time in the history of the province, the police were being strengthened by giving them financial powers.

He said that the sacrifices made by the police in the war on terror have improved the law and order situation in the province. Paying homage to the sacrifices of the forces, he said that the provincial government appreciates the everlasting sacrifices of the police. Their role in the war on terror is commendable and unforgettable.

