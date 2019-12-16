ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday expressed the hope that the treasury and opposition benches would resolve the matter of legislation on the extension of chief of army staff (COAS) by January next.

In the next session, the matter of COAS's extension would be initiated in the Parliament, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The judiciary had guided the present government and forwarded the matter of extension to the Parliament, he said.

He said it was not only the responsibility of the incumbent government to work on the legislation of COAS's extension but also the liability of the opposition parties too.

Commenting on Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragic incident, he accused India for targeting educational institutions in Pakistan.

He vowed that elements involved in sabotaging peace in Pakistan would be eliminated with full force.