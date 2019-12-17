UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Treasury-opposition Benches Expect To Resolve COAS's Extension Issue By Jan Next

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Treasury-opposition benches expect to resolve COAS's extension issue by Jan next

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday expressed the hope that the treasury and opposition benches would resolve the matter of legislation on the extension of chief of army staff (COAS) by January next.

In the next session, the matter of COAS's extension would be initiated in the Parliament, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The judiciary had guided the present government and forwarded the matter of extension to the Parliament, he said.

He said it was not only the responsibility of the incumbent government to work on the legislation of COAS's extension but also the liability of the opposition parties too.

Commenting on Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragic incident, he accused India for targeting educational institutions in Pakistan.

He vowed that elements involved in sabotaging peace in Pakistan would be eliminated with full force.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Of Army Staff Peshawar Army Parliament January Government Opposition

Recent Stories

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

2 minutes ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

20 minutes ago

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

20 minutes ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

20 minutes ago

Roast potatoes, brown toast may cause cancer: Scie ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.