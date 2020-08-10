Treasury, opposition condemns shooting in Lahore mosque

Treasury and opposition members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Monday condemned the shooting of a song in a mosque of Lahore and said that the incident has hurt the feeling and sentiments of Muslims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Treasury and opposition members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Monday condemned the shooting of a song in a mosque of Lahore and said that the incident has hurt the feeling and sentiments of Muslims.

Speaking on a point of order, Nighat Orakzai of PPP said that shooting in a mosque of Lahore has hurt the emotions of Muslims. She said that our religion accords due status to mosques as worship place adding filming of a song is a sin that has damaged sanctity of mosque.

Condemning the incident, she said that concerned authorities should take action against those who are responsible of committing the shameful act.

Moulana Lutuf-ur-Rehman of Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) said our country was created on basis of two nation theory and occurrence of these sorts of acts are against the norms of our religion.

He said that house should bring a condemning resolution against the disrespectful act.

Inayat Ullah of MMA that resolution would not be sufficient keeping in view the incident and action should be taken against those who damaged the image of worship place.

Provincial Minister for Labour, Shoukat Yousafzai also condemned the incident said that Punjab government has ordered probe into the incident and responsible would be taken to task. He said that treasury would be support any resolution against the incident.

Later, Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan who was chairing the proceedings directed to introduce joint resolutions relating to the incident.