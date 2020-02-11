Treasury, opposition locked horns in National Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The treasury and the opposition locked horns on Tuesday during a session of the National Assembly as the rise in inflation during the current government's tenure was put up for discussion

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) The treasury and the opposition locked horns on Tuesday during a session of the National Assembly as the rise in inflation during the current government's tenure was put up for discussion.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Asif criticised the government and its officials for failing to take any measures to tackle inflation.Asif also pointed out the very obvious absence of ministers and officials, who were attending a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the same day."The people of Pakistan are suffering, but look at the seriousness of government officials," he said, adding that it was those very people who "enjoy the trappings of power" who are absent."The country's current rulers have made the country a 'shelter' for those involved in the wheat and sugar shortage.

Those benefiting the most from the current situation are within the government or are associated with them in some manner.""Are the current prices of any item within the reach of citizens," he questioned, adding that the country's economy has shrunk from $230 billion to $189 billion.Pointing out the economic decisions made by the PML-N during their tenure, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar stated that if things were going so well when the party was in power, why did they feel the need to turn towards the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"A healthy economy which is headed towards progress does not need a bailout." Today, the IMF is telling us we have to clear the deficit they have left behind.

By December 2020, we have to bring circular debt down to zero, he explained."Increasing the prices of electricity and gas is not an easy decision for any government to make. Making decisions which lead to a rise in inflation or interest are difficult decisions.

If we wish to have an informed discussion, these are hard decisions that are made during desperate times," he maintained.Highlighting the government's measures to tackle a failing economy, the minister said: "We acknowledge that there has been an increase in inflation."He maintained that after tackling the mess left behind the previous government, the PTI is looking to enter a higher growth phase in the next financial year.

Meanwhile PML_N members have also held a protest demonstration outside the parliament. They held placards and banners and chanted slogans against the sitting government.