Treasury present bill to protect rights of home based workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Thursday presented Home Based Workers (Welfare and Protection Bill) 2021.

The aims and objectives of the bill were to recognise rights of home based workers and to ensure their welfare by providing them safe working environment to lead their lives with dignity and respect.

The bill read that any dispute between employer and home based worker in connection with work or wages shall be settled by resolution committee. The termination of employment shall be subject to one month prior notice by the employer and one month wages would be paid calculated on basis of average wages during preceding three months.

The bills also mentioned matters relating to appointment, duties of employer, ensuring benefits.