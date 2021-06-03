UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Treasury Present Bill To Protect Rights Of Home Based Workers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:16 PM

Treasury present bill to protect rights of home based workers

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Thursday presented Home Based Workers (Welfare and Protection Bill) 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Thursday presented Home Based Workers (Welfare and Protection Bill) 2021.

The aims and objectives of the bill were to recognise rights of home based workers and to ensure their welfare by providing them safe working environment to lead their lives with dignity and respect.

The bill read that any dispute between employer and home based worker in connection with work or wages shall be settled by resolution committee. The termination of employment shall be subject to one month prior notice by the employer and one month wages would be paid calculated on basis of average wages during preceding three months.

The bills also mentioned matters relating to appointment, duties of employer, ensuring benefits.

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Lead Employment

Recent Stories

EmiratesSkills National Competition highlights inn ..

6 minutes ago

NATO Summit to Discuss Russia's Actions 'in and Ar ..

40 seconds ago

Gazprom Neft Not Ruling Out Return to Iran, But To ..

43 seconds ago

Punjab University exams to commence from June 26

44 seconds ago

Biden to Meet UK Prime Minister June 10 During Fir ..

46 seconds ago

Mutual Vaccine Recognition Would Help EU-Russia Ex ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.