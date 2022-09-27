UrduPoint.com

Treat Inmates With Respect: ADC Asad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Treat inmates with respect: ADC Asad

Additional Deputy Commissioner Battgram Asad Mehmood Lodhi on Tuesday said that it was their moral duty to treat prisoners with the respect due to their inherent dignity and value as human beings

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Battgram Asad Mehmood Lodhi on Tuesday said that it was their moral duty to treat prisoners with the respect due to their inherent dignity and value as human beings.

He expressed these views during a visit to sub-jail Battagram along with the committee members.

The additional deputy commissioner inspected the juvenile wards, female wards and various barracks of the jail and reviewed the arrangements for the inmates in the barracks and also checked the quality of food being provided to them in the jail.

Asad directed the jail administration to further improve the sanitation system in the prisoners' barracks and washrooms, and to serve better quality food.

While talking to the inmates, he said that good behavior with prisoners was a moral responsibility, and urged them to maintain a good character after serving their sentence.

He told them to never commit any crime again and become a useful citizen of the society.

Related Topics

Jail Visit Moral

Recent Stories

UVAS won five competitive research funding project ..

UVAS won five competitive research funding projects from PARB

5 minutes ago
 Underwater Explosions Registered in Area of Gas Le ..

Underwater Explosions Registered in Area of Gas Leaks From Nord Stream - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court voids PHC order banning poultry prod ..

Supreme Court voids PHC order banning poultry products export

6 minutes ago
 AIOU inks MoU with Necmettin Erbakan University, T ..

AIOU inks MoU with Necmettin Erbakan University, Turkey

6 minutes ago
 LWMC taking measures to control smog in city: CEO

LWMC taking measures to control smog in city: CEO

7 minutes ago
 Meta Says Removed 1,600 'Fake Accounts' Allegedly ..

Meta Says Removed 1,600 'Fake Accounts' Allegedly Linked to Russian Propaganda

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.