Treat inmates with respect: ADC Asad

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Battgram Asad Mehmood Lodhi on Tuesday said that it was their moral duty to treat prisoners with the respect due to their inherent dignity and value as human beings.

He expressed these views during a visit to sub-jail Battagram along with the committee members.

The additional deputy commissioner inspected the juvenile wards, female wards and various barracks of the jail and reviewed the arrangements for the inmates in the barracks and also checked the quality of food being provided to them in the jail.

Asad directed the jail administration to further improve the sanitation system in the prisoners' barracks and washrooms, and to serve better quality food.

While talking to the inmates, he said that good behavior with prisoners was a moral responsibility, and urged them to maintain a good character after serving their sentence.

He told them to never commit any crime again and become a useful citizen of the society.