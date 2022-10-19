Treatment centers being monitored continuously to ensure quality health facilities: DC

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that performance of treatment centers was being monitored continuously to ensure quality health facilities to the masses

He was talking to media persons during his visit to Government General Hospital Samanabad here on Wednesday.

He said that government was spending huge amount for provision of health facilities to the general public. In this connection a comprehensive strategy had been evolved to monitor the treatment centers so that people could get quality service without any hardship.

He visited Dialysis Center, Children's Ward, Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and other sections of the hospital and reviewed medical facilities being provided to the admitted patients.

He also visited dengue counter in the hospital and checked testing procedures for probably dengue patients.

He urged to maintain the highest standard of cleanliness in the hospital and directed to provide potable water in addition to seating facilities for the attendants and family members of admitted patients.

He also held a meeting with hospital management and took briefing on the availability of medicines. He said that hospital would be inspected without prior intimation and strict action would be taken against mismanagement.

