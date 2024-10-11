Treatment facilities at FIC, Allied Hospital inspected

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister’s Directorate for Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM) Chairperson Brig (retd) Babar Alauddin Friday paid surprise inspection to the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology and Allied Hospital-I.

He inspected the treatment facilities available to heart patients at the FIC, listened to the attendants of the patients and the availability of medicine.

He directed the hospital management that medicine being provided by the Punjab government should reach patients without any obstacles. He also went to other departments of the hospital and issued necessary directions to the doctors. He said that redressing issues of the patients is the first priority adding that a detailed report of the visit will be presented to the CM Punjab.

The chairperson also inspected medical facilities in various wards in Allied hospital-I. He checked the medicine stock in the hospital, the cleanliness situation and talked with attendants. He directed the Medical Superintendent to set up a front desk at the hospital.

Earlier, Chairperson Chief Minister’s Directorate for Evaluation, Feedback, Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM) Brig (retd) Babar Alauddin presided over a meeting at the head office of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), attended by heads of FDA, WASA, Municipal Corporation, PHA and other officers.

Addressing the occasion, he said that provision of quality basic needs to people is among the top most priorities of the Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for which main focus is being given on sewerage, water supply, plantation, development planning and other basic facilities.

He said that issues of district Faisalabad are different from other districts of the Punjab province, hence the service providing departments including FDA, WASA, PHA and Municipal Services would have to be more vigilant to redress the public issues.

He directed for functionalizing front desks in the departments in addition to establishing a separate one-window desk overseas to redress their complaints.

It has been noticed that a huge number of illegal housing societies are established in the district and the builders of these societies were looting billions of rupees from people, he said that strictly directed the officers of FDA for taking stern legal action against builders of the unlawful colonies.

He further directed for displaying boards about the legal status of the in front such colonies for the awareness of the people.

Chairperson Brig (Retd) Babar Ala ud din also noticed the poor condition of the Susan road and directed the quarters concerned for cleanliness and improvement of green belt on the road and internal road patchwork.

The Chairperson was also briefed about performance and issues of FDA, WASA, TEPA.

He also discussed the master plan for Faisalabad and implementation in it.

Later, the Chairperson planted a sapling in the lawn of the WASA head office under the Clean & Green Programme.