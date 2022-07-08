UrduPoint.com

Treatment Facilities At LUH To Be Ensured During Eid Holidays: MS

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 12:03 AM

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi on Thursday said despite Eid holidays, patients would continue to be treated as usual in the city and Jamshoro branches of the hospital

He said this while addressing a meeting of management and officers of the hospital which was attended by AMS, RMO General, RMO, Chief CMO of Accident Department and other officials of the hospital.

Dr. Kolachi said that all departments of the hospital would continue to work on Eid-ul-Azha for routine treatment including any kind of accidents or natural calamities.

Medicines and pathology test facilities will also be provided to patients coming to the hospital, he said, adding that the responsibilities of doctors, paramedical staff and nursing staff are further enhanced during holidays and the emergencies.

Due to rains these days, the number of snake and scorpion bite cases has increased in rural areas for which availability of additional vaccines were ensured in the hospital, MS said.

