Treatment facilities being provided under Sehat Sahulat Programme: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government is providing better environment for treatment of citizens in the public and private hospitals under Sehat Sahulat Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government is providing better environment for treatment of citizens in the public and private hospitals under Sehat Sahulat Programme.

She was presiding over a meeting at the department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, here on Wednesday, The minister said that maximum convenience to the people of Punjab were being provided through the card.

She said that continuous inspections were being conducted in empaneled government private hospitals for Sehat Sahulat cards.

The provincial health minister ordered to select more government and private hospitals for Sehat Sahulat cards.

She directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to review the medical facilities in selected public and private hospitals.

Earlier, she reviewed the report of the PHC related to empaneled public and private hospitals of Sehat Sahulat card in detail during the meeting. PHC CEO Saqib Aziz donated a check of Rs 1,281,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on behalf of the employees of the department to the minister.

Provincial Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretary Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretary Shahida Farrukh, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq and other officers participated in the meeting.