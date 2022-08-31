UrduPoint.com

Treatment Facilities Being Provided Under Sehat Sahulat Programme: Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Treatment facilities being provided under Sehat Sahulat Programme: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government is providing better environment for treatment of citizens in the public and private hospitals under Sehat Sahulat Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government is providing better environment for treatment of citizens in the public and private hospitals under Sehat Sahulat Programme.

She was presiding over a meeting at the department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, here on Wednesday, The minister said that maximum convenience to the people of Punjab were being provided through the card.

She said that continuous inspections were being conducted in empaneled government private hospitals for Sehat Sahulat cards.

The provincial health minister ordered to select more government and private hospitals for Sehat Sahulat cards.

She directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to review the medical facilities in selected public and private hospitals.

Earlier, she reviewed the report of the PHC related to empaneled public and private hospitals of Sehat Sahulat card in detail during the meeting. PHC CEO Saqib Aziz donated a check of Rs 1,281,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on behalf of the employees of the department to the minister.

Provincial Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Secretary Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretary Shahida Farrukh, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq and other officers participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Company Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Kalat division

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Kalat division

41 seconds ago
 Court adjourns reference against Malik Riaz till S ..

Court adjourns reference against Malik Riaz till Sep 15

2 minutes ago
 Delegation discusses flood victims' rehabilitation ..

Delegation discusses flood victims' rehabilitation with Chief Minister Punjab

2 minutes ago
 OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs75.11per 11.8-kg cylin ..

OGRA reduces LPG price by Rs75.11per 11.8-kg cylinder

2 minutes ago
 DC directs traders to avoid hoarding, profiteering ..

DC directs traders to avoid hoarding, profiteering

2 minutes ago
 FDA Says Authorizing New Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 ..

FDA Says Authorizing New Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Targeted at Omicron V ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.