Treatment facilities, ventilator available for COVID-19 patients in LU hospital: MS says

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore has said that all required treatment facilities were available for the COVID-19 patients in both hospitals as second wave of the viral infection was spreading rapidly in the country.

All arrangements have been made to provide available treatment facilities to the virus affected patients in isolation wards, ICU and HDU of civil hospital, Dr. Pahore said while talking to the In-charges of different wards during a visit on Tuesday. Accompanied by Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendents Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, Dr. Shaukat Lakho, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Memon and others, Medical Superintendent took round of the wards and reviewed arrangements in isolation and other wards of the hospital's city branch. Dr. Siddique Pahore said 20-bed ICU and HDU ward equipped with state of the art machinery and ventilators for COVID-19 patients had already been allocated in Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad while 132-bed isolation ward was also available at Jamshoro branch for facilitation of the patients.

In case of emergency the number of beds in both the hospitals would be increased to accommodate the COVID-19 patients, Dr. Pahore said and added that all wards of the hospitals were being disinfected daily. The MS said sanitizer gates had also been installed at the entrance of the hospital while entry of the extra attendants had been banned for their safety. COVID-19 is a life threatening disease which could only be prevented by adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs) as advised by health experts, MS said and directed the hospital staff to ensure their attendance to face the situation efficiently.