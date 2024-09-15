Treatment of congo virus patient underway at BVH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A patient of Congo virus was under treatment in Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH)

and his health was improving.

BVH Medical Superintendent Dr Aamir Bukhari told the media on Sunday that

dairy farm worker, Zafar Iqbal, resident of Chak -130R Khanewal was brought

to the hospital with high fever. His blood samples were taken and sent to laboratory

analysis.

The report detected congo virus in the blood samples.

The patient has been shifted to an isolation ward of the hospital where a special

team of doctors and paramedics is providing medical treatment to the patient.

Earlier, three suspected patients of congo virus were treated and discharged

from the hospital.

MS Dr. Aamir Bukhari said the BVH was equipped with all necessary facilities

to provide medical treatment to patients.