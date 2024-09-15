Treatment Of Congo Virus Patient Underway At BVH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A patient of Congo virus was under treatment in Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH)
and his health was improving.
BVH Medical Superintendent Dr Aamir Bukhari told the media on Sunday that
dairy farm worker, Zafar Iqbal, resident of Chak -130R Khanewal was brought
to the hospital with high fever. His blood samples were taken and sent to laboratory
analysis.
The report detected congo virus in the blood samples.
The patient has been shifted to an isolation ward of the hospital where a special
team of doctors and paramedics is providing medical treatment to the patient.
Earlier, three suspected patients of congo virus were treated and discharged
from the hospital.
MS Dr. Aamir Bukhari said the BVH was equipped with all necessary facilities
to provide medical treatment to patients.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations: Homes adorned with colorful buntings, fancy lights in KP2 minutes ago
-
Provincial minister visits under-construction govt Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology2 minutes ago
-
Shujabad’s citizens struggle with transport crisis32 minutes ago
-
Climate Change disrupts cloth sale32 minutes ago
-
Media advisor Ombudsman out to mobilize overseas ‘Burewalians’42 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office provides relief to citizens1 hour ago
-
Country' mosques, markets shine bright ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations1 hour ago
-
Chairlift rope breaks in Upper Dir, injured 41 hour ago
-
AC holds open court1 hour ago
-
'Earthen clay diyas' to illuminate homes, graveyards during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations2 hours ago
-
PML-N leader calls for unity on 'Democracy Day'2 hours ago
-
Punjab all set for grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations: Minister3 hours ago