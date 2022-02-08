UrduPoint.com

Treatment Of Covid-19 Patients Priority Of LU Hospital: MS

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 09:31 PM

The Medical Superintendent (MS) Liaquat University (LU) Hospital Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi Tuesday said that treatment, special care to Covid-19 patients was our priority and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard

He said this during his visit to Covid-19 Isolation Ward at LU Hospital Jamshoro and an Isolation Jail Ward for inmates in Hyderabad branch of the hospital.

On this occasion, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Ali Memon, AMS (General) Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, AMS Jamshoro Dr. Niaz Hussain Bibar, AMS Dr. Ghulam Qadir, Focal Person for COVID-19 Jamshoro Dr. Zameer Dawoodani and others were present.

Dr. Mubashir Ali Kolachi said that the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly and we need to be very careful to contain it.

A 40-bed isolation ward has been set up in HDU of Civil Hospital Jamshoro and a 20-bed ward has also been set up in ICU for medical treatment of Covid patients, MS said, adding that in case of increase in the number of patients, the isolation ward at LU hospital city branch will be upgraded.

He said that an isolation ward consisting of 8 beds had been set up at Civil Hospital Hyderabad for inmate patients suffering from COVID-19 while experienced specialist doctors and paramedical staff were deployed in these state of the art isolation wards.

He said that in addition to ventilators, medicines and other facilities were being provided free of cost to the patients undergoing treatment in these wards.

The vaccination centers have also been set up at Civil Hospitals of Hyderabad and Jamshoro where children up to 12 years of age are being vaccinated, he added.

Dr. Kolachi said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary were providing full support to both the hospitals.

