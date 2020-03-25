Treatment of COVID-19 patients: Punjab Healthcare Commission gives 48 hours to complete arrangements at private hospitals

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has given 48 hours to private hospitals for completing arrangements of treating the Covid-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has given 48 hours to private hospitals for completing arrangements of treating the Covid-19 patients.

The private healthcare establishments have also been directed to submit compliance reports to the Commission. Besides providing guidance, the PHC has carried out special inspections of another 10 hospitals by following the already-provided checklist.

These hospitals were checked for the number of isolation beds and rooms, high-dependency units, trained staff, essential equipment and medicines, facilities at the intensive care units, etc.

A spokesperson of the Commission said the PHC teams are also guiding the hospitals for further improving the treatment.

"So far the Commission has carried out special inspections of 43 public-sector and private hospitals, and also sent the reports to the departments concerned," he added.