UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Treatment Of COVID-19 Patients: Punjab Healthcare Commission Gives 48 Hours To Complete Arrangements At Private Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:12 PM

Treatment of COVID-19 patients: Punjab Healthcare Commission gives 48 hours to complete arrangements at private hospitals

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has given 48 hours to private hospitals for completing arrangements of treating the Covid-19 patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has given 48 hours to private hospitals for completing arrangements of treating the Covid-19 patients.

The private healthcare establishments have also been directed to submit compliance reports to the Commission. Besides providing guidance, the PHC has carried out special inspections of another 10 hospitals by following the already-provided checklist.

These hospitals were checked for the number of isolation beds and rooms, high-dependency units, trained staff, essential equipment and medicines, facilities at the intensive care units, etc.

A spokesperson of the Commission said the PHC teams are also guiding the hospitals for further improving the treatment.

"So far the Commission has carried out special inspections of 43 public-sector and private hospitals, and also sent the reports to the departments concerned," he added.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

National Ambulance affirms readiness to cope with ..

13 minutes ago

Sanctions for Coronavirus Fake News Likely to Incl ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Lithuania Rises by 2 to 4 - ..

2 minutes ago

Pentagon Reports 94 New Coronavirus Cases among It ..

2 minutes ago

AJK police rounded up 176 for violating lock down ..

5 minutes ago

Meeting decides to issue special permit to grocery ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.