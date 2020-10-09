Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that treatment of patients suffering from mental illness was a part of government priorities and the best treatment facilities were being provided in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that treatment of patients suffering from mental illness was a part of government priorities and the best treatment facilities were being provided in this regard.

In a message on Mental Illness Day, he said healthy life was directly interlinked with a healthy mind and added that increase in the number of patients suffering from mental illness had been witnessed due to poverty, illiteracy and lack of socio-economic security.

He said that unnecessary and extreme use of mobile phones and computers may also lead to mental disorder.

"There is no doubt that chances of mental diseases are increased because of people living an unnatural life," he added. The CM said that a balanced life helped in maintaining mental health.

"Recreational activities, conducive environment and exercises are important for mental health," he said.

"We should commit that organised efforts will be continued for the treatment and rehabilitation of people suffering from mental diseases," concluded the chief minister.