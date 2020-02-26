Treatment of Nawaz Sharif not discussed with Prime Minister : Dr.Yasmin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Nawaz Sharif's medical reports or corona virus were not discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan in her meeting with the PM on Wednesday.

The issues discussed in the meeting were the expansion of Sehat Insaf Card and development projects in Punjab, she said and added that the Prime Minister wanted to scale up services in the Sehat Insaf Card program and include government employees in the beneficiaries.

The Minister said a briefing was given to the PM on the development of new hospitals in Punjab.

In a separate statement, the Minister said that no news of treatment to Nawaz Sharif in the last sixteen weeks indicated that he was reasonably well and the decision of Punjab Cabinet to provide no extension to his bail was justified.