ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Councillor Dr James Shera, former Mayor of Rugby, has expressed his deep concern over the human rights issues reported during a recent House of Lords debate about the treatment of minorities in India.

Dr Shera said, "The House of Lords Members discussed reports of persecution of minorities and intimidation of civil society members in India, conveyed deep worries and urged Her Majesty's government to broach the issues of violation of human rights and persecution of minorities in India," according to a press release issued on Thursday.

He added, "On one hand it was heartening to see that a number of noble members called India to account while some unfortunately tried to condone the condemnable acts and policies of Prime Minister Modi's government, that is using all means to impose Hindutva ideology in blatant violation of human rights conventions, international laws and the U.N charter".

This statement was endorsed by the UK Pakistani Christian leaders including: Dr Peter David, Advocate Qamar Shams, Mr. Michael Massey, Ex MPA Saleem Khokhar, and Mr.Tahier Solomon, the press release concluded.