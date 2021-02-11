Sahara For Life Trust is launching new welfare schemes to serve the suffering humanity at a large scale and under this program, a modern and complete cancer hospital is at the forefront where medical facilities would be provided to cancer patients at all stages

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Sahara For Life Trust is launching new welfare schemes to serve the suffering humanity at a large scale and under this program, a modern and complete cancer hospital is at the forefront where medical facilities would be provided to cancer patients at all stages.

This was stated by Chairman Sahara For Life Trust and Red Crescent Pakistan Abrar-ul-Haq while addressing a function at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Thursday.

Referring to the health and education projects being launched in the district Narowal, he said that it is not up to any human being to start and run such projects but the people could run these projects only with the help of Allah Almighty.

He said that he has started the process of establishing medical colleges, hospitals and educational institutions where thousands of patients are being provided free medical treatment.

He said, "About 300,000 people die of cancer in Pakistan every year and I want the last moments of these patients to be made easier." For this purpose, he said, the cancer hospital is in the final stages of completion where no patient will be denied admission. However, a machine worth Rs.2.5 million Dollars is required for this hospital to alleviate the suffering of such patients. He said that a state-of-the-art pain management department will be added in the hospital to make the life easy for those patients who are in the final stage of cancer.

He said that a special dinner would be arranged in March for collecting funds for Sahara projects and he wanted to include one or two people from Faisalabad in the board of the trust. This will not only restore donor's confidence but they will also assist in policy formulation and decision making.

Abrar-ul-Haq said that the current managing body of Red Crescent has come to an end. A new body will be formed after the Emergency General Body Meeting next month, after which the activities of Red Crescent will be further enhanced.

He appreciated the proposal of President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed to give status of Medical College to Red Crescent Hospital Faisalabad and said that he would take a final decision on it in consultation with the board.

He said that within 15 days during corona pandemic, he had set up a 120-bed isolation hospital where 15 ventilators were also provided.

He further said that during lockdown, food was provided to 900,000 people daily and this process continued about 1.5 month.

Earlier, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed also addressed the meeting and welcomed the proposed dinner of Abrar-ul-Haq. He said that a trade delegation of Faisalabad Chamber would visit Turkey from March 15 to 21. Therefore, date of the proposed dinner should be fixed by keeping visit of FCCI delegation in view.

Later, FCCI memento was also presented to Abrarul Haq.