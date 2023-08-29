Open Menu

Treatment Under Sehat Card Continued In LRH: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Treatment under Sehat Card continued in LRH: Spokesman

Treatment under Sehat Card continued in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where poor patients are being provided free of cost healthcare facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Treatment under Sehat Card continued in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where poor patients are being provided free of cost healthcare facilities.

The spokesman of LRH told APP on Tuesday that treatment under Sehat Card was underway in all departments of the hospital and refuted reports about its suspension due to a shortage of funds.

On the directives of Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam, he said the quarters concerned approached the management of State Life Insurance Company and assured them that their dues would be cleared within a week.

As a result, the company has directed all empaneled hospitals to immediately resume the free treatment facilities under Sehat Card Scheme. The insurance company has, in writing, informed the high-ups of Sehat Card scheme in this regard.

