Treaty Between Pakistan, Kenya To Boost Investment Trade : Mandviwalla

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 10:30 PM

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that Pakistan is looking forward for the visit of Kenyan President, who is expected to visit Pakistan soon to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore new vistas of multi-sector collaboration

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that Pakistan is looking forward for the visit of Kenyan President, who is expected to visit Pakistan soon to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore new vistas of multi-sector collaboration.This he said during the meeting with High Commissioner of Kenya Professor Julius Kibet Bitok , who called on him at his office on Friday .

He said that visit of the Kenyan leader would augur well for both the countries and would give impetus to friendly ties between Islamabad and Nairobi.Mandviwalla said that Pakistan considers Kenya an important country and desires to further enhance mutual cooperation in diverse sectors.

He emphasized the need for further enhancing trade and economic cooperation as much of the areas still remain unexplored. High Commissioner of Kenya informed that Pakistan is the largest importer of Kenyan tea and observed that there is large scope for exploring new opportunities.He said that health is another sector in which both sides can initiate joint ventures.

He however, emphasized the need for working out an investment treaty between Pakistan and Kenya to provide investors to come into interaction for exploring investment opportunities. He called upon the board of Investment to play a robust role in this regard.

