'Tree For Pakistan Day' Observed At UAF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

'Tree for Pakistan Day' observed at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Like other parts of the country, 'Tree for Pakistan Day' themed "Aik Bashr, Do Shajr" (One Man, Two Trees) was kicked off at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here Sunday with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf and Commissioner Faisalabad Mahmood Javed Bhatti inaugurated the tree plantation drive at the University campus.

The VC said, 5,500 saplings were planted on Sunday on the campus with community participatory approach.

Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti urged for public participation in Prime Minister's 'Clean and Green Pakistan' plantation campaign in order to fight emerging challenges including climate change.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Sarwar also planted a sapling on the occasion.

