Tree Planataion Drive In Shah Abdul Latif University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 06:15 PM
Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Dr. Parveen Shah will initiate a Tree Plantation Campaign in the University
According to a statement on Wednesday, a meeting pertaining to the Tree Plantation Campaign was chaired by the Vice Chancellor and attended by the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Registrar and other officials of the University.
The meeting decided that on August 14, 2019, the University will plant 1400 indigenous plants.