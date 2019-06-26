Tree Planataion drive in Shah Abdul Latif University

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur , Dr. Parveen Shah will initiate a Tree Plantation Campaign in the University.

According to a statement on Wednesday, a meeting pertaining to the Tree Plantation Campaign was chaired by the Vice Chancellor and attended by the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Registrar and other officials of the University.

The meeting decided that on August 14, 2019, the University will plant 1400 indigenous plants.