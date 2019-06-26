UrduPoint.com
Tree Planataion Drive In Shah Abdul Latif University

Tree Planataion drive in Shah Abdul Latif University

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Dr. Parveen Shah will initiate a Tree Plantation Campaign in the University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Dr. Parveen Shah will initiate a Tree Plantation Campaign in the University.

According to a statement on Wednesday, a meeting pertaining to the Tree Plantation Campaign was chaired by the Vice Chancellor and attended by the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Registrar and other officials of the University.

The meeting decided that on August 14, 2019, the University will plant 1400 indigenous plants.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

