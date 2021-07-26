UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation Also Help Avert Flooding: Zartaj

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Monday said the tree plantation drive launched by the PTI government would also help avert flooding besides meeting the challenges of climate change.

The world has acknowledged the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for green and clean Pakistan, she said while talking to ptv.

Pakistan was facing the worse effects of climate change, she said adding that incumbent government has taken all possible measures to keep the environment green.

She urged the media, young students children of schools and colleges besides general public to come forward for protecting the saplings being planted in different parts of the country.

Replying to a question about audit of this mega project, she said there was a mechanism and modern technology being used for check and balance and transparency of this project.

