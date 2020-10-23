UrduPoint.com
Tree Plantation At Mahar College Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:00 PM

Tree plantation at Mahar college Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Principal, Government Ghulam Muhamamd Mahar Medical College (GMMC) Sukkur, Prof Dr Aftab Soomro on Friday planted a tree at the college.

He said on this occasion that plants, trees and greenery are the true old friends of human beings which play pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livableOn the occasion, various Deans of different faculties, chairmen and officials were also present.

