Tree plantation at Police Line

(@FahadShabbir)

The police joined tree plantation activity under "Clean & Green Pakistan" program here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The police joined tree plantation activity under "Clean & Green Pakistan" program here on Wednesday.

In this connection, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad, Sohail Chaudhary planted a sapling at Police Line and said that all station house officers had been directed to initiate tree plantation drive in their concerned police stations.

They were directed to plant maximum number of saplings at available spaces within the premises of police department offices and stations.

The police department set a target of planting 3000 saplings during current monsoon plantation campaign, he added.