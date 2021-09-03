UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation At PU Old Campus

Tree plantation at PU Old Campus

Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar on Thursday inaugurated tree plantation drive at Old Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar on Thursday inaugurated tree plantation drive at Old Campus.

Principal Oriental College Dr Khalid Dad, Resident Officer-II Jalil Tariq, heads of various departments and faculty members also participated in the ceremony.

Dr Mazhar planted a sapling in the historic lawn of Senate Hall. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Mazhar said that it was our duty to safeguard natural environment for the survival of all living beings on earth. He urged the teachers and students to plant trees in their surroundings and look after them for their better future.

