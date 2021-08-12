UrduPoint.com

Tree Plantation At Punjab University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:17 PM

Tree plantation at Punjab University

Punjab University (PU)'s Centre for Quran and Sunnah and PU College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) have launched a tree plantation campaign under "Azadi k Rang, Darakhaton k Sung" followed by a walk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU)'s Centre for Quran and Sunnah and PU College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) have launched a tree plantation campaign under "Azadi k Rang, Darakhaton k Sung" followed by a walk.

In this regard, PU Centre for Quran and Sunnah organized a ceremony at Gate No. 1 on Thursday. PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, Director Dr Haris Mobeen, Prof Dr Saad Siddiqui and others participated in the event and planted trees.

Another event was organized at CEES in collaboration with the Forest Department, Government of the Punjab and Rotary International Club of Lahore Garrison. A number of delegates from various organizations including academia, civil society, government officials and NGOs participated in this event.

Member of Punjab Assembly Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Muhammad Tariq and Ansar Rasool from Forest Department, Maryam Ijaz, G.R. Siddiqui, Muhammad Shehzad Ahmad and Abdul Haleem from Rotary Club of Lahore Garrison, Resident Officer II Jaleel Tariq, CEES Principal Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid Ahmad and Muhammad Waqar in their address highlighted the importance of green environment. They urged the participants to play their active role to eradicate environmental pollution and global warming by planting a tree.

The purpose of this event was to celebrate the Independence Day by planting trees. At the end, Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid Ahmad thanked the participants.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Civil Society Rashid Independence Jamshed Event From Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Forensic expert Professor Farhat Mirza dies in Kar ..

Forensic expert Professor Farhat Mirza dies in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Arbab Rahim offers condolence on Mir Aijaz Talpur' ..

Arbab Rahim offers condolence on Mir Aijaz Talpur's death

4 minutes ago
 Poland Wants Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Bolstered as ..

Poland Wants Intra-Afghan Peace Talks Bolstered as Taliban Step Up Offensive

18 minutes ago
 Turkish Authorities Condemn Riots in Ankara Over F ..

Turkish Authorities Condemn Riots in Ankara Over Fight With Syrian Refugees - Sp ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan offer huge opportunities for investment i ..

Pakistan offer huge opportunities for investment in tourism

18 minutes ago
 Alhamra completes preparations for Independence Da ..

Alhamra completes preparations for Independence Day celebrations

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.