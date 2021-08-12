Tree plantation at Punjab University

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU)'s Centre for Quran and Sunnah and PU College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) have launched a tree plantation campaign under "Azadi k Rang, Darakhaton k Sung" followed by a walk.

In this regard, PU Centre for Quran and Sunnah organized a ceremony at Gate No. 1 on Thursday. PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, Director Dr Haris Mobeen, Prof Dr Saad Siddiqui and others participated in the event and planted trees.

Another event was organized at CEES in collaboration with the Forest Department, Government of the Punjab and Rotary International Club of Lahore Garrison. A number of delegates from various organizations including academia, civil society, government officials and NGOs participated in this event.

Member of Punjab Assembly Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Muhammad Tariq and Ansar Rasool from Forest Department, Maryam Ijaz, G.R. Siddiqui, Muhammad Shehzad Ahmad and Abdul Haleem from Rotary Club of Lahore Garrison, Resident Officer II Jaleel Tariq, CEES Principal Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid Ahmad and Muhammad Waqar in their address highlighted the importance of green environment. They urged the participants to play their active role to eradicate environmental pollution and global warming by planting a tree.

The purpose of this event was to celebrate the Independence Day by planting trees. At the end, Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid Ahmad thanked the participants.